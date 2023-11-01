scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’ to release a day prior overseas

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming actioner ‘Tiger 3’ is all set to release in overseas territories on November 11, a day prior to its release in India.

‘Tiger 3’ will release on November 11 in overseas territories owing to exhibitors‘ demands based on advance sales and no Pre-Diwali effect in these markets.

International territories, starting with Middle East and all western markets, will release Tiger 3 timed to 9 p.m. IST on November 11. Asia Pacific and Australia and New Zealand markets will open on November 12.

The film will also be screened from 7 a.m. morning on November 12 in India and the advance booking opens on November 5.

‘Tiger 3’ is the fifth film in the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe which follows the events of ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’.

The film, which also stars Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif, is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

It will open in Hindi, Tamil dubbed and Telugu dubbed versions.

–IANS

dc/kvd

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nimrat Kaur hosts screening of 'Sajini Shinde…' for Mumbai Police
Next article
'Adventures of Lleo' is story of accidental millionaire on downward financial spiral
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US