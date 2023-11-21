scorecardresearch
Salman Khan: 'Tiger' franchise will always make my filmography shine brighter

Salman Khan has said that the ‘Tiger’ franchise is very close to his heart and will always make his filmography shine brighter.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is enjoying the response to his latest Diwali release ‘Tiger 3’, has said that the ‘Tiger’ franchise is very close to his heart and will always make his filmography shine brighter.

‘Tiger 3’, which is the latest film from the spy universe after the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’, is set to hit Rs 400 crore worldwide, as per the makers.

Talking about the franchise, Salman, who plays the role of the Indian spy, Avinash Singh Rathore, said: “Three ‘Tiger’ films, three success stories. The ‘Tiger’ franchise sits dearly in my heart, and I’m glad that it has also found its place in the hearts of the audience.”

” ‘Tiger’ franchise is one of my most loved and is definitely a legacy brand that will always make my filmography shine brighter,” he said.

The actor further mentioned that he didn’t expect his first ‘Tiger’ film to pave the path for not only a blockbuster ‘Tiger’ franchise but also create the stepping stone for the YRF Spy Universe.

“When I was doing ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, I had no idea that we will have a sequel, forget about the fact that we now have a threequel in ‘Tiger 3’. It’s now a franchise that has been entertaining audiences worldwide since 2012. The proof of the success for any film or a franchise is in the success story it scripts,” said Salman, who is the son of legendary Indian screenwriter Salim Khan.

The actor added: “I think the ‘Tiger’ franchise has given audiences a desi spy like no other that people have showered heaps of love on. I have lived and breathed Tiger and I thank everyone for their warmth and appreciation for me and the films”.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ is playing in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

