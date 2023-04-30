scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Salman Khan wanted to be a dad but Indian law didn't allow him

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) The topic of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s marriage, which has simmered enough to become a part of the Indian pop-culture, has sparked countless memes and WhatsApp jokes.

While the actor has no plans to get married and wants to stay a bachelor, he recently revealed that he planned on being a parent to an adopted child.

The actor shared this during the course of a chat show. He said, “Abhi kya bolu woh toh plan tha. Plan tha. Bahu ka nahi tha, baccha ke tha ((What to say, that was the plan. It wasn’t for a daughter-in-law, it was for a child).”

Talking on Aap ki Adalat, the actor said, “Lekin ab woh law ke hisaab se woh toh Hindustan mein ho nahi sakta. Toh ab dekhenge kya kare (But according to the Indian laws, it’s not possible. Now we’ll see what to do).”

Salman’s love for kids is quite well-known as several pictures have shown him enjoying the company of kids including his sister Arpita Khan’s two children, Ayat Sharma and Ahil Sharma.

–IANS

aa/uk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Chip-maker Qualcomm begins layoffs to support long-term growth
Next article
Yuvraj Singh wishes Rohit Sharma on his 36th birthday
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Yuvraj Singh wishes Rohit Sharma on his 36th birthday

Technology

Chip-maker Qualcomm begins layoffs to support long-term growth

News

Denise Richards was 'heartbroken' after being trolled for her James Bond role

News

Jason Momoa shows off his bare butt in new workout video

Sports

Brighton thrash Wolves, Brentford break Forest's hearts in Premier League

Technology

Elon Musk isn't doing right for Twitter: Jack Dorsey

Sports

China's Jiang wins women's skeet shooting at shotgun World Cup in Cairo

News

Was fired from agency after refusing to strip for director offering Marvel role, says Matthew Lawrence

Sports

Italy wins both gold, silver in men's skeet shooting at ISSF Shotgun World Cup

Sports

China's Chen, Lin take all titles at WTT Star Contender Bangkok

Sports

Club Playoffs: Diego Mauricio's hat-trick helps Odisha FC win 3-1, qualify for AFC Cup Group Stage

News

Joseph Quinn to play Roman Emperor in 'Gladiator 2'

Sports

ODI: Fakhar hits ton as records fall in thrilling Pakistan victory vs New Zealand

Technology

Remitted money for overseas acquisitions, cross-border transactions duly vetted: Byju Raveendran

Sports

Barca, Real Madrid both win on Saturday in La Liga

Sports

Freiburg beat Cologne to put pressure on top three in Bundesliga

Sports

Bordalas returns with aim of saving Getafe from relegation

Health & Lifestyle

Firaq: The poet who celebrated India’s assimilative culture (Bazm-e-Ghazal)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US