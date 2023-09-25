scorecardresearch
Salman Khan's 'Tiger ka message' to be unveiled on Sep 27

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) On the birth anniversary of filmmaker Yash Chopra, Aditya Chopra will reveal ‘Tiger Ka Message’, a video that is a precursor to the trailer of ‘Tiger 3’.

A source said: “This video is a prelude to the trailer of ‘Tiger 3’. It will have Salman Khan as the agent Tiger deliver an important message.”

“Salman is the OG of the YRF Spy Universe who played a very crucial role in shaping how big the franchise has become today and all eyes on ‘Tiger 3’ to reveal the next series of events from the YRF spy universe.”

The source added: “Expectations from ‘Tiger 3’ is sky high which releases this Diwali! This is the fifth film from the fabled YRF Spy Universe so audiences are, by now, heavily invested into how this franchise is shaping up.”

“They are also massively clued into the life stories of the three super-spies from this universe! So, ‘Tiger 3’, which follows the events of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’ & ‘Pathaan’, is a relishing promise to see an edge of the seat action entertainer that people haven’t seen before on screen!”

Aditya Chopra is building the YRF Spy Universe and ‘Tiger 3’, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is the next one.

IANS

