scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sana Makbul says 'I'm an autoimmune hepatitis patient’, lost work & gained weight

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Television actress Sana Maqbul has opened up about her battle with hepatitis during the early stages of her career. 

Sana took to Instagram, where she posted a reel talking about that she was an F3-F4 patient but now she reversed it to F1-F2.

She talked about how her journey till date has been draining emotionally, physically and mentally.

“Hi guys! Well, it’s July 28, it’s World Hepatitis Day and on this day I want to share something which is very personal. Yes, I’m an autoimmune hepatitis patient. I discovered this in 2020,” she said.

The actress added: “Till date, the journey has been tough mentally, emotionally, physically. The best part is in 2021 when I went for Khatron Ke Khiladi. I was on medication and I battled it well, even the show, even my health. When I came back from there I was stronger, I felt I could do this and I got this.”

She revealed that for the last one year she has been focussing on herself.

Sana said: “It’s said that when everything is going well then something happens. I think with me also that happened when my career was taking off and I had to take a pause. I was working non stop but I had to take a seat back and focus on my health. I was deteriorating not physically but internally I was. And I think for the last one and a half years I have been doing that. I have been just focusing on me, myself and my health mentally, emotionally, physically drained.”

Sana revealed she lost work, woke up with “puffy face, swollen feet, swollen hands, you have water retention on your body, you gain weight.”

“Especially when you are an actor, you have to look a certain way, you have to maintain a certain weight. So, I think I was battling with it and I came back stronger. Today on world hepatitis day, I wanted to share with you all that I have reversed my stage. I have been F3-F4 patient and now I’ve reversed it to F1-F2 which is a very good improvement,” she added.

“People talk when they detect their disease. I detected it, I was fighting with it. As I said, I’m all set to resume my work because I am healthy and I’m as normal as you guys are. So, for all you guys out there who are dealing with such a disease whether it’s curable it’s non-curable, hang in there,” she concluded.

“Don’t lose hope, keep faith, there’s always light at the end of the tunnel. Earlier I used to think, ‘Why God, why me?’ But as it is said, God always gives his hardest battle to his strongest soldier. So you are strong, stay healthy stay fit and Happy World Hepatitis Day.”

Sana is best known for her work in ‘Vish’. She was also seen in Rohit Shetty-hosted ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 11.

–IANS

dc/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Applied Materials engages with industry for chip engineering centre in India
Next article
FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden secure last-16 berth after crushing Italy
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden secure last-16 berth after crushing Italy

Technology

Applied Materials engages with industry for chip engineering centre in India

News

Emily Blunt struggles to grapple with prospects of motherhood

Sports

WI vs IND: Shubman Gill’s form is not a cause for concern, says Abhinav Mukund

News

Spiderman Universe projects delayed amid ongoing Hollywood strikes

Technology

Wearable ultrasound scanner to detect breast cancer early developed

News

Nicolas Cage opens up on Superman cameo in 'The Flash'

Sports

Ashes 2023: Ricky Ponting keen to see England's batting approach in second innings

News

Badshah to 'Mallakhamb' group Abujhmad: 'IGT' will give you global recognition

News

Kangana Ranaut slams ‘Rocky Aur Rani..’: Shame on Karan Johar for copying his vintage movies of nineties

News

Anant Narayan Mahadevan’s ‘The Storyteller’ is headed for its Australian Premiere

Technology

iOS users can now include audio when sharing screens using Google Meet

News

Sushmita Sen transforms into trans activist Shreegauri Sawant in Taali teaser

Sports

Ashes 2023: I feel like I have a lot more to give, says James Anderson over retirement talks

News

Brad Pitt 'shuts down filming' of F1 drama produced by Lewis Hamilton

News

Saira Banu shares memories of Sanjay Dutt from 'toddler to an incredible person'

Sports

UTT: Chennai Lions take on Puneri Paltan Table Tennis in second semi-final

News

Shilpa Shetty was afraid to shoot the climax of 'Sahasa Veerudu Sagara Kanya'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US