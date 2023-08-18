scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sana Sayyad shares her joy over shooting with Ayushmann, Ananya

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) The upcoming episodes of the television show ‘Kundali Bhagya’ will feature a cinematic twist as Ayushmann Khurrana (Param) and Ananya Pandey (Pari) from ‘Dream Girl 2’ join the show.

The Luthra family in the show is getting ready for Kavya’s (Minal N. Chandra) sangeet, with Rakhi Maa (Anisha Hinduja) arranging a surprise visit for Param and Pari at the Luthra House. Amidst the rituals, Param will sense a connection between Rajveer and Palki, and despite Rajveer not accepting it, Param will assure them that something significant ia about to transpire.

Ayushmann flawlessly executed the scene, leaving the cast and Sana Sayyad in awe of him. The experience of shooting with Ayushmann was enjoyable for everyone involved.

Sharing her experience, Sana Sayyad said: “Surreal and exciting, working alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey was absolutely fantastic! The cinematic twist infused by their presence, especially Ayushmann’s intuitive performance, added a whole new dimension to the show. And his assurance that something significant is on the horizon will leave the #PalVeer fans all intrigued. I must say, his flawless execution of the scene left the entire cast and crew, including myself, in complete awe. Shooting with Ayushmann and Ananya was an experience filled with joy and inspiration.”

The show features popular actors like Shraddha Arya, Shakti Anand, Manit Joura, Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali. The family drama explores and brings to life a whole range of emotions as well as the deepest intricacies of human relationships.

In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Karan tried to find Preeta as they couldn’t meet during her prior office visit due to Rajveer’s arrest, and on the other hand, Nidhi is making a plan to remove Preeta from her life.

‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs every night on Zee TV.

–IANS

aa/kvd

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
How Bruce Lee inspired creators of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'
Next article
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez pair up with A-list couple on vacation before wedding
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez pair up with A-list couple on vacation before wedding

News

How Bruce Lee inspired creators of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'

News

'KBC 15': Abhishek shares what happens when Big B sits for family movie night

Technology

Sun's activity is behind Neptune vanishing clouds

News

Rajamouli visits Pulpit Rock in Norway with wife Rama

Technology

Hackers target over 1K Indian websites as part of I-Day malicious campaign

Sports

SAFF U-16 C'ships will be a good test, boys can only grow from here, says U16 men's football coach Ishfaq Ahmed

Sports

Sony Sports Network official broadcaster of Saudi Pro League in India for two seasons

Lyrics

OMG 2 – Mahadeva Song Lyrics starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi

Technology

Jio launches prepaid plans with bundled Netflix subscription

Technology

Future of technology can’t be shaped by few countries & companies: MoS IT

Sports

Jay Shah congratulates Virat Kohli on completing 15 years in international cricket

Sports

Sukhman wins title as Anshul, Chaitanya top Category B and C at IGU Haryana Juniors

News

Drake gives fan a pink Birkin bag at his Los Angeles tour stop

Technology

Meta working on code-generating AI tool 'Code Llama': Report

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mumbai City look to top group, Bodoland to sign off with win

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav meets Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar

Technology

India’s moon lander gets closer to Moon

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US