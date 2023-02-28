scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sandeep Goyat on playing grey character in 'InCar'

Sandeep Goyat previously seen in 'Akhada', will be now seen playing a grey character in upcoming multilingual film 'InCar'.

By News Bureau
Sandeep Goyat on playing grey character in 'InCar'
Sandeep Goyat _ pic courtesy instagram

Sandeep Goyat was previously seen in ‘Akhada’ as a lead and in ‘Shiksha Mandal’ as DSP Vikram Dangi and in many more. He will be now seen playing a grey character in upcoming multilingual film ‘InCar’.

Talking about his character, he says: “The Role of Yash is a complete different personality from Sandeep Goyat. Yash is very confused, layered with a very complex role, who usually does things under peer pressure. This character was extremely challenging for me. However, I have put all my efforts to make it relatable to the audience.”

He further adds: “I have played many other characters but ‘Incar’ has given me an opportunity to showcase my talent by playing something different.”

Directed and written by Harsh Warrdhan, presented by Inbox Pictures and produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi, the film is all set to release in theatres on March 3 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Pic. Sourcesandeepgoyat
Previous article
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares her ‘perks of action’
Next article
Computers with human brain cells could soon be a reality
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Computers with human brain cells could soon be a reality

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares her ‘perks of action’

News

Director Ruben Ostlund to preside over Cannes Jury

Sports

Santosh Trophy: There were many hurdles, but we are focused on task at hand, says Punjab coach

Technology

Google's non-compliance will hit us hard, lament leading Indian startups

Technology

Bad dreams in childhood may signal Parkinson's risk in adulthood

Technology

Evernote parent Bending Spoons lays off 129 employees

Technology

Apple breached antitrust law in Spotify case: European Commission

Technology

How to reduce risk of dementia

News

Divya Dutta opens up about dealing with depression

News

'MasterChef India': Garima Arora challenges contestants to test their cooking skills

News

Ronit Agarwal heaps praise on his co-stars in 'What A Kismat'

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur’s ‘Hidden gems from a quarter century ago’

Sports

IND vs AUS: Rohit maintains suspense over Rahul-Gill conundrum before start of Indore Test

News

‘Yeh hai Mohabbatein’ actor Aayush Shrivastava reveals why he took break from industry

Health & Lifestyle

'Watermelon and football' sized tumours removed from man's abdomen

News

'I was bullied by Sushant Singh on set', says 'Rana Naidu' actor Abhishek Banerjee

News

Travis Barker to undergo surgery to repair injured finger

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US