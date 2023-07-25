scorecardresearch
Sanjay Dutt from 90s inspired Gulshan Devaiah's look in 'Guns and Gulaabs'

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actor Gulshan Devaiah’s look from the upcoming streaming giant Netflix’s series ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ deeply inspired from Sanjay Dutt’s look in the 90s.

An insider from the production said: “The series is set in the 90s and the Sanjay Dutt craze was at its peak during that time and many people started adapting that.”

“The team thought about what better way to capture the 90s than that look. It was actually Gulshan who suggested this idea and was quite keen to carry that look too. He made it seem very natural.”

‘Guns and Gulaabs’ is a comedy crime thriller series which is created and directed by Raj and DK. It is based on the 90s world of crime and violence. The series stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, Gulshan Devaiah and TJ Bhanu in lead roles.

Gulshan is currently in London shooting for ‘Ulajh’, which also stars Jahnvi Kapoor and Rohan Mathew. Based on the Indian Foreign Service, the film is directed by National winning director Sudhanshu Saria.

Gulshan is known for his roles in ‘Shaitan’, ‘Hate Story’ and ‘Hunterrr’.

Inspired by the ‘Misfits of the World’, the ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ series mixes the nostalgic tales of romance, of the 90s, with crime. The series marks the second collaboration of Raj and D.K. with Netflix, after Cinema Bandi. Set in the 90s world of crime and violence, it depicts the story of love and innocence blending with humour and romance.

