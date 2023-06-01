Sanjay Dutt remembers his 'guiding light' Nargis on her birth anniversary

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt remembered his mother and iconic actress Nargis, whom he fondly called his “guiding light” on her 94th birth anniversary. Taking to Instagram to pay a tribute, Sanjay posted a monochrome photograph of his mother and wrote: “To my guiding light, happy birthday, Mom. I love you and miss you always.”

It was in the 1980 when Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She passed away on May 3, 1981.

One of India’s finest actors, Nargis began her film career as a leading lady in the early 1940s and continued to perform until 1967. She made her screen debut in a small role at the age of five with the 1935 film ‘Talash-E-Haq’. But started her journey in filmdom with the 1942 film ‘Tamanna’.

It was on the sets of ‘Mother India’ in 1957, when Nargis and late actor Sunil Dutt fell in love with each other after a fire broke out and he rescued her. They got married in 1958.