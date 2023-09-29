scorecardresearch
Sanjay Dutt’s sense of humour is ‘unreal’, says Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetthas shared his experience of working with his co-star Sanjay Dutt and celebrity chef Ranveer Brar. Suniel said that Sanjay has an “unreal” sense of humour.

By Agency News Desk
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who will be soon seen in the upcoming season of the show titled ‘Star vs Food Survival’, has shared his experience of working with his co-star Sanjay Dutt and celebrity chef Ranveer Brar. Suniel said that Sanjay has an “unreal” sense of humour.

The actor shared that he always finds it fun to work with Sanjay as the two share a long history of collaborations in the form of ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’, ‘LOC: Kargil’, ‘Dus’, ‘Kaante’, and others.

The actor told IANS, “It is always amazing with Sanjay Dutt. His sense of humour is unreal. We are friends that get along really well and are very comfortable with each other. The shoot is comfortable. The entire set gets comfortable when we’re shooting together. Sanjay is largehearted and says things the way they are”.

The show will see the celebrity guests tackling the wilderness as they navigate the culinary journey. Celebrity guests like Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Aparshakti Khurana, Mouni Roy, and Nakuul Mehta will explore the essence of India’s culinary legacy.

Ranveer will lead the star-studded cast on an adventurous journey through the vibrant flavours and culinary treasures of two unique Indian locales: Coorg and Spiti. The show promises to unravel the flavours and stories behind each dish.

Talking about Sanjay and Ranveer, Sunielfurther mentioned, “He’s too cute sometimes because he is too honest not realising the impact of what he says may have. He is brutally honest. The beauty of the show is of two action heroes and what they see in that jungle. Shooting for the episode was a fantastic experience. Ranveer Brar is an extraordinary talent. He defines good manners, health and fitness”.

‘Star Vs Food Survival’ will premiere on October 9, 2023 on discovery+ and Discovery Channel.

