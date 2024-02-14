HomeBollywoodNews

Sanjeev Sivan announces Malayalam film with Pookutty, Keeravani with an ensemble cast

By Agency News Desk

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 14 (IANS) After winning rare reviews at the 29th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival for his Malayalam film, ‘Ozhuki Ozhuki Ozhuki’, director Sanjeev Sivan has announced his next project featuring Oscar winners Resul Pookutty and Keeravani.

Sanjeev has zeroed down on Zarina Wahab who will play a key role in what he has termed to be a horror comedy.

He told IANS that the film will start rolling from June and will be shot in Kerala and South Korea.

The camera is being handled by Manoj Pillai, sound by Pookutty, music by Keeravani, editor will be Sreekar Prasad while his wife Deepti Sivan will be the executive producer.

Sanjeev is the youngest in the popular film family based in the state capital city that includes his late father Sivan and his three sons: ace cameraman Santosh Sivan, directors Sangeeth Sivan and Sanjeev Sivan.

Sivan and Santosh are both National Award recipients.

Sanjeev, has won numerous other awards and after a long stint in the documentary film arena, he has moved fully into commercial films.

–IANS

sg/kvd

Previous article
Anushka Sen gives sneak peek into her ‘Valentine’, says ‘new beginnings’
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US