Sanya Malhotra-starrer 'Mrs.' selected for Critics' Pick Competition at Tallinn Black Nights Film Fest

Actress Sanya Malhotra’s upcoming film ‘Mrs.’ has been selected for the 27th edition of POFF – the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. The film also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in key supporting roles. Additionally, the film has also secured a spot in the esteemed Critics’ Pick Competition category at the festival.

The festival is currently being held in Estonia’s capital city of Tallinn.

‘Mrs.’ has been directed by Arati Kadav, who is known for films like ‘Cargo’ and ‘The Astronaut and His Parrot’.

The film presents an empowering narrative taking audiences on Richa’s (Sanya Malhotra) journey, as she embarks on a pursuit to discover her identity while navigating the demands of the kitchen and the household.

Talking about the film, Sanya Malhotra said, “I’m overjoyed to share the news of ‘Mrs.’ being selected for the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. This film is very close to my heart, as it is a reminder that women have the strength to shatter the chains of patriarchal norms. My character’s determination as an aspiring dancer in the face of patriarchal expectations reflects the resilience of women.”

She further mentioned, “Working with Arati Kadav (the director) was an incredible experience, her vision and direction brought this story to life in a powerful way. I hope this film sparks important conversations and resonates with audiences as we present it on such a prestigious platform.”

Producer & co-writer Harman Baweja, who received a lot of positive response for his work in the streaming series ‘Scoop’, shared that the film is entertaining yet pushes the boundaries and that father, brother, son should watch this film.

He said, “It mirrors the unspoken struggles of countless women who deserve to be heard.”

The film is the Hindi remake of the Nimisha Sajayan-starrer Malayalam film ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’.

Director Arati Kadav said, “The traditional role of a homemaker had always bothered me. Since a young age, when I looked around, I realised that every woman felt that it is upon them to cook and feed their family. Not just housewives, even working women had internalised this double shift as a sense of duty.”

“When I started researching and hearing personal stories of young homemakers, I realised that through one story we were representing the lived experience of so many of them. I have always believed cinema is a medium that can spark conversations and even change. I have made ‘Mrs.’, hoping in some way that it does. I am grateful to my producers Jio Studios and Baweja Studios for fueling the film with their passion. Sanya Malhotra brought a beating heart and soul to the character, and I am immensely grateful for her talent,” she added.

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Baweja Studios, the films has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja and Harman Baweja.