scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sanya Malhotra says because of Meghna Gulzar she could play Silloo Manekshaw

Sanya Malhotra, who currently awaits the release of her upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur', credits director Meghna Gulzar for helping her play her part of Siloo Manekshaw in the biographical war drama.

By Agency News Desk
Sanya Malhotra says because of Meghna Gulzar she could play Silloo Manekshaw _pic courtesy news agency
Sanya Malhotra says because of Meghna Gulzar she could play Silloo Manekshaw _pic courtesy news agency

Actress Sanya Malhotra, who currently awaits the release of her upcoming film ‘Sam Bahadur’, credits director Meghna Gulzar for helping her play her part of Siloo Manekshaw in the biographical war drama.

‘Sam Bahadur’ is based on the life of India’s first field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw played by Vicky Kaushal in the film, which is slated to release on December 1.

Talking about playing Manekshaw’s wife Silloo, Sanya credited Meghna for all the help.

“Completely 100 per cent, because of her (Meghna Gulzar) I could play Siloo Manekshaw. The challenge was to play her the best way and I got to know it from Meghna Gulzar how their daughters want them to be portrayed in the right way,” she told IANS.

She shared that the film not only covers what happens in the life of a soldier but also their families.

“Ofcourse, there was some sort of pressure but I was also very excited as I knew it was one of the biggest opportunities for an actor to play this character. So, plus the excitement to play and learn something new.”

Sanya added: “A lot of our film’s aspect shows what our Jawans are doing and also their families.”

The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army from the front leading to Bangladesh’s liberation.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kylie Jenner recalls struggles of starting make-up line
Next article
FIBA holds draw for men's basketball Olympic qualifiers
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US