scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sara Ali Khan explains why she enjoys being 'an Indian desi girl'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Sara Ali Khan believes that the relatability of her characters comes from the fact that she strongly relates with the pulse of her country and enjoys being “an Indian desi girl.”

Her girl-next-door avatar has always been a fan favourite and once again she will be seen playing a young middle-class woman opposite Vicky Kaushal in the forthcoming Laxman Utekar directorial ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’.

When asked if she opts for such roles only to gain an edge over otrher actors, Sara Ali Khan said: “I don’t know if it’s about gaining an edge, but the truth is that I think I really relate very strongly with the pulse of my country.

“I have grown up thinking of myself as just another Indian desi girl from Juhu, who lives with her mama, and doesn’t really have any frills and fancies, and filmy friends, to be honest with you.”

Continuing in the same vein, Sara said: “So, one has always grown up being very proud of one’s Indian-ness. I think that is a more personal thing; I think it is (Abhishek Kapoor) Gatto sir’s vision or (Aanand L. Rai) Anand Sir’s guidance, or Laxman Sir’s instructions that make me feel like a character you can relate to, I think that is what this really is all about, at least for me.”

Abhishek Kapoor helmed Sara in the much-acclaimed ‘Kedarnath’ and Aanand L. Rai in the Dhanush-Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Atrangi Re’.

A small-town love story about two warring partners, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ is backed by Dinesh Vijan under th Maddock Films banner. The film, slated for a June 2 release, also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi and Neeraj Sood.

Apart from ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, Sara is also busy with ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, ‘Murder Mubarak’ and Jagan Shakti’s as-yet untitled project.

–IANS

newsline/srb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Handball is a highly athletic sport and league will do well in terms of viewership, says Charu Sharma
Next article
Kerala to distribute 12,000 robotic kits to school students
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Kerala to distribute 12,000 robotic kits to school students

Sports

Handball is a highly athletic sport and league will do well in terms of viewership, says Charu Sharma

Sports

Italian Open: Zheng Qinwen beats Wang Xiyu to reach first quarterfinals on clay

News

Robert De Niro to SRK: Actors who influenced Vijay Varma's acting trajectory

Sports

Tennis: Rivalries with Federer, Nadal, and Murray made me stronger: Djokovic

News

'Aadi Keshava' first glimpse shows Panja Vaisshnav Tej's action avatar

News

Popular Korean singer Haesoo, 29, found dead; suicide suspected

Health & Lifestyle

AI can predict diabetic kidney disease early via simple blood sample

Health & Lifestyle

Biphore, Zenara get CDSCO approval for neuro disorder drug

Technology

Samsung to build $222 mn chip development facility in Japan

Dialogues

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Dialogues: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s funny dialogues

Technology

Amazon to focus on using AI to speed up delivery services

Sports

IPL 2023: Discussed with Nitish Rana that we will hit only loose balls, says Rinku Singh

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists create first humanised mouse model for rare genetic disease

Technology

Blackstone sells stake worth $450 mn in Indian firm IBS Software to Apax

News

Juhi Parmar makes OTT debut with new season of 'Yeh Meri Family'

News

Gautam Gulati is doing 'something really big on an international level'

Sports

If I've learned anything, it's work hard, train hard, says Usman Khawaja ahead of Ashes tour

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US