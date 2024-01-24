Sara Ali Khan visits Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga temple, performs rudrabhishek

HomeBollywoodNewsSara Ali Khan visits Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga temple, performs rudrabhishek

Sara Ali Khan sought blessings as she visited the Grishneshwar Maha Jyotirlinga temple in Maharashtra, and performed the auspicious rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva

Actress Sara Ali Khan sought blessings as she visited the Grishneshwar Maha Jyotirlinga temple in Maharashtra, and performed the auspicious rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva. Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga in Verul village of Sambhajinagar district, Maharashtra, is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

Sara took to Instagram and shared some divine glimpses from her recent visit to the temple. In the photos, we can see the ‘Kedarnath’ fame actress wearing a floral yellow coloured suit with a matching shawl.

She can be seen performing the rudrabhishek, and attended the shringar and aarti.

The photos were captioned as: “Jai Bholenath”.

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: “Sara earned our respect”. One user said: “pure”.

On the professional front, Sara was last seen in romantic comedy film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, alongside Vicky Kaushal.

She also had a special appearance in the song “Heart Throb” from the movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Sara next has ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, ‘Metro… In Dino’, ‘Murder Mubarak’, and Jagan Shakti’s untitled project.

