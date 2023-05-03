scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

SC refuses to entertain plea by Muslim body against 'The Kerala Story'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind seeking a direction to the Centre and others not to allow the screening or release of the movie entitled ‘The Kerala Story’ at theatres, OTT platforms and other such avenues, and also that the trailer should be removed from the Internet.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said it cannot allow the Supreme Court to become a “super Article 226 court” (a super high court) and entertain everything raised using Article 32. Article 226 provides for high courts to issue instructions or writs to government authorities.

Advocate Vrinda Grover mentioned the Muslim body’s plea before the court and submitted that the Kerala High Court was not hearing the matter before the film’s release on May 5. Grover argued that they are vilifying the community and marketing it as the truth and also, they do not have a disclaimer also that this is a work of fiction.

Senior advocate Harish Salve pointed out that the Kerala High Court is already seized of the matter. The Chief Justice asked petitioners to move the Kerala High Court which is hearing similar matters and said the high courts are manned by seasoned judges and Kerala High Court judges are aware of local situations.

The counsel, representing the Muslim body, said the apex court can ask the high court to hear the cases relating to the release of the film on May 4. The film is slated for release on May 5.

After hearing submissions, the top court said the relief sought under Article 32 can be pursued before the high court and “we do not entertain it on this ground and we grant liberty to the petitioners to move the high court. The high court can take this up for early hearing…”

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court declined to immediately hear a plea seeking a stay on the release of the controversial movie ‘The Kerala Story’.

A bench comprising Justices K.M. Joseph and B.V. Nagarathna observed that the censor board has already cleared the movie and the petitioners should rather challenge the film’s certification before an appropriate authority. This bench is currently hearing matters in connection with hate speeches. The bench said that the exhibition of films entails a different process, therefore the plea seeking a stay on the release of the movie cannot be clubbed with the hate speech matters.

The fresh plea filed by Muslim body said: “The movie is clearly aimed at spreading hatred and enmity between different sections of society in India. The message the movie imparts is that non-Muslim young women are being lured into converting to Islam by their classmates and subsequently, trafficked to West Asia where they are forced to join terrorist organisations.”

The plea said, “The movie demeans the entire Muslim community and it will result in endangering the life and livelihood of the petitioners and the entire Muslim community in our country and this is a direct infringement under Articles 14 & 21 of the Constitution.”

“The movie gives the impression that apart from extremist clerics who radicalise people, ordinary Muslim youngsters, their classmates, also play an instrumental role in luring non-Muslims and radicalising them by posing as friendly and good-natured, in accordance with instructions given by extremist scholars,” said the plea.

The plea, filed through advocate Ejaz Maqbool, alternatively sought a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification to further identify incendiary scenes and dialogues for removal or show a disclaimer stating that it is a work of fiction and the characters in the movie bear no resemblance to any person living or dead.

–IANS

ss/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
US reports over 10,000 weekly child Covid cases
Next article
IPL 2023: If Hardik took a few risks,Gujarat Titans could've ended the game, says Parthiv Patel
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: If Hardik took a few risks,Gujarat Titans could've ended the game, says Parthiv Patel

Health & Lifestyle

US reports over 10,000 weekly child Covid cases

News

Backstreet Boys land in Mumbai, paparazzi does a repeat of NMACC

Technology

Allen Career Institute hires veteran Nitin Kukreja as CEO for digital era

Fashion and Lifestyle

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit temple to seek blessings

News

Austin Butler's shocking transformation unveiled in 'Dune: Part Two' first trailer teaser

News

Jubin Nautiyal was moved by 'Mehsoos Hua' melody, lent voice to song despite busy schedule

News

Farah Khan claps back at those who said she was 'too old to get married, have kids'

News

Munawar's 'Noor' is a soul-stirring romantic number

News

TV actor Rrahul Sudhir talks about going 'sinister' for 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'

News

Anand Mahindra praises 'fauji brat' Priyanka Chopra-starrer 'Citadel'

News

Emma Watson on taking acting break: 'I felt a bit caged'

Technology

SpaceX Starship to be relaunched in 6 to 8 weeks: Elon Musk

Technology

Meta introduces new personalisation controls for FB reels

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looks red hot in a saree, Fans say “Nazar utarwalo nahi toh haters ki nazar lag jayegi”

News

Punjab court stays release of 'Jodi Teri Meri' starring Dosanjh

News

Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recreate Doja Cat’s ‘meow’ moment

News

SRK pushes intruding fan's hand aside as he walks out of Mumbai airport

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US