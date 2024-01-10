Screenplay of ‘Joram’ added to the prestigious Academy Library’s permanent core collection

The Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences proudly announces the acquisition of the screenplay JORAM for its esteemed Permanent Core Collection. This marks a significant recognition of the film’s exceptional narrative and plot, firmly placing it among the cinematic treasures preserved for study in the library’s reading room.

Joram, a gripping survival thriller that took audiences on an unforgettable journey has now earned well-deserved critical acclaim – its compelling storyline and plot has captured the attention of the Academy Library. The film has been hailed as the survival thriller of the year, resonating with viewers for its intense narrative and remarkable performances.

This recognition by the Academy Library is a coveted reward for the filmmakers, cast, and crew of JORAM, acknowledging their outstanding contribution to World Cinema.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, expressed his gratitude, saying, “We are immensely proud that Joram has been selected for the Permanent Core Collection of the Academy Library. This recognition reflects the dedication and talent of our team at Zee Studios and the exceptional vision of writer-director Devashish Makhija. We are grateful for the love the film has received and its acknowledgment by the esteemed Academy Library.”

Writer-Director Devashish Makhija shared his thoughts on this honour, stating, “Creating Joram took endless passion and commitment from a small army of brilliant people. We are thrilled to see the film’s screenplay become a part of the Academy Library’s Permanent Core Collection. This recognition from such a prestigious institution is rare, precious, and humbling. Our sincere thanks to the Academy.”

Written and directed by Devashish Makhija, and produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Anupama Bose & Makhijafilm, JORAM features stellar performances by Manoj Bajpayee, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Smita Tambe & Tannishtha Chatterjee. The cast and crew have received immense love and appreciation from audiences worldwide and the film continues to receive the highest critical acclaim.