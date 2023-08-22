scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Seerat Kapoor roped in for 'BhamaKalapam 2'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Actress Seerat Kapoor, who recently announced her collaboration after eight years with Sharwanand for an untitled romantic comedy, will soon be seen in the upcoming streaming film ‘BhamaKalapam 2’.

The actress recently took to her social media and shared the news with her followers as she put up a picture from her trials.

In the picture, she can be seen sporting a shimmery outfit rounded up with her curls. She captioned the picture, “Onto My Next Set #bhamakalapam2″.

The actress is a new induction in the franchise.

On Seerat being the part of the series, a source from the sets revealed, “Seerat is set to play a character that is not only glamorous but also witty and mysterious. She is going to be seen in a very glamorous avatar.”

The source further mentioned, “Seerat Kapoor’s character in ‘BhamaKalapam 2’ draws inspiration from her own Bollywood debut film ‘Maarrich’, where she played a role that left the audience intrigued and impressed. With her knack for portraying complex characters, Seerat is expected to bring a unique depth to her character in this web series as well and the makers had got impressed and have decided to bring that sought of character in this series as well”

The actress had also posted a slew of pictures from the sets where she looked glamorous in a mini one-piece with her tresses left open with perfect makeup and posing at a bar in front of the camera. She has already completed the first schedule of her series and now will soon fly to Hyderabad to complete her second schedule.

Meanwhile, Seerat will also be seen playing a very pivotal role in Dil Raju’s ‘Aakasam Dati Vasthava’. She recently completed her first schedule with her debut co-star Sharwanand for her upcoming rom-com film in London.

–IANS

aa/prw

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
US fines Teva, Glenmark $255 mn over drug price-fixing charges
Next article
Jackie Shroff: 'Internet nahi hoga toh Maa ki aankho me dekh'
This May Also Interest You
News

Jackie Shroff: 'Internet nahi hoga toh Maa ki aankho me dekh'

Health & Lifestyle

US fines Teva, Glenmark $255 mn over drug price-fixing charges

Sports

Ajaz Patel, Tim Seifert in New Zealand A squad for Australia tour

News

Big B considers Abhishek as his 'friend': We both are very frank with each other

Sports

Kejriwal congratulates Praggnanandhaa for reaching Chess World Cup Final

News

Rihanna reportedly welcomes second baby with A$AP Rocky

Technology

X kills headlines from links to articles as Musk tells journos to publish directly

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary flaunts her hot look in swimsuit; Fans call these pictures are on fire

News

Adah Sharma reveals her favourite superhero: 'Hanuman ji'

News

'Hercules' star Kevin Sorbo felt sidelined in industry due to his conservative views

News

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky seen with bruised eye

News

Idina Menzel almost gave up singing due to bullying as a child

News

Saiyami Kher impresses Sachin Tendulkar with her 'Ghoomer' style bowling

Technology

Softbank-owned chip design company Arm set for year’s biggest IPO

Sports

Fowler, Morikawa and Schauffele to headline 2023 ZoZo Championship

News

Madhuri Dixit Nene adopted Redo after shoot of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', reveals Big B

Health & Lifestyle

India logs 23 new Covid cases

News

'KBC 15': Big B says he is 'too afraid' of police

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US