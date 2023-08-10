scorecardresearch
Seerat Kapoor, Sharwanand to reunite for Sriram Aditya's untitled rom-com

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Actress Seerat Kapoor is set to reunite with Sharwanand in the upcoming untitled romantic comedy. The two earlier worked together in the Telugu film ‘Run Raja Run’ which was released in 2014. The upcoming film will be directed by Sriram Aditya.

The shooting of the film is going to be done in London. Seerat will be flying out this week and will start shooting for it from August 15 in London, a source revealed.

The source further shared: “This untitled film of Seerat Kapoor and Sharwanand is expected to bring an abundance of charm and authenticity to their characters, making it a memorable cinematic experience. The film promises to be a delightful rom-com that will have audiences laughing, crying, and falling in love all over again.”

The film will be produced by People Media Factory LLP Productions.

‘Run Raja Run’ was directed by debutant Sujeeth and produced by Uppalapati Pramod and V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy under the banner of UV Creations. The film also stars Adivi Sesh, Sampath Raj and Jayaprakash The film was also dubbed and released in Tamil under the same title.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Seerat Kapoor, who stepped into the industry as a choreographer, will also be seen playing a very pivotal role in Dil Raju’s ‘Aakasam Dati Vasthava’. Seerat is also going to debut as a singer along with Ishaan Khan in a music video for Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music Label.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Entertainment Today

