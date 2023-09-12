scorecardresearch
Selena Gomez poses in black one-piece swimsuit in bathroom mirror selfie

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Sep 12 (IANS) Singer-actress Selena Gomez is in no mood to step out of the summer vibe. On Tuesday, the 31-year-old actress shared a picture of herself in a classic black one-piece swimsuit with her dark hair scraped back off her face.

The image appeared to be taken in the star’s bathroom as it also showed a countertop covered in make-up from her Rare Beauty range as well as face wipes, body cream and a couple of drinks to keep Gomez hydrated, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Gomez is a big fan of chic black swimwear. In June 2023 she shared an image of herself in a gorgeous One-Piece black swimsuit which she paired with large gold hoop earrings.

More recently, she has been busy with the release of her new dance track ‘Single Soon’ which fans quickly speculated is about her relationship with former boyfriend The Weeknd. Gomez, however, calmed this down when she replied to an August 27 Instagram post from Hollywood Life about the speculation.

“Couldn’t be more false,” the pop singer replied in the comments under a photo featuring her with the ‘Blinding Lights’ hitmaker, 33, at the 2017 Met Gala.

According to Gomez, the track is more about self-empowerment and an ode to singlehood than anything else.

“Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!! It’s a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it’s also really fun to dance to”, she wrote on Instagram about the tune after it was released.

The track, which was produced by Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat, marked Gomez’s return to music for the first time since she dropped the single ‘My Mind & Me’ in November 2022.

0
