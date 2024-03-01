Seventeen's S.Coups exempt from mandatory military service post knee surgery

HomeBollywoodNews

K-pop sensation Seventeen member S.Coups has been exempted from mandatory military duties after undergoing a knee surgery

By Agency News Desk
K-pop sensation Seventeen member S.Coups has been exempted from mandatory military duties after undergoing a knee surgery. S.Coups, who had undergone a physical examination to receive his mandatory service assignment, but was declared fully exempt and will not be required to carry out public service duties, according to allkpop.com.

According to talent management company Pledis Entertainment, S.Coups has got a level 5 exemption from the mandatory military service duties. It means that he is fully exempted from conscription unless the country enters a state of war.

In 2023, the K-pop star suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in his left knee during a filming schedule. It required surgery and extended treatment.

Since then, S.Coups has made limited public appearances as his main focus is on recovery.

In February, the talent agency had shared that his condition has improved significantly, and that he would resume his schedules till the time they do not require excessive physical activity commencing in March.

Meanwhile, Seventeen, which consists of thirteen members — S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, plan on returning with a new album in April.

