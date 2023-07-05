scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ locks September 1, 2023 for release in Japan

After setting a new benchmark in the Hindi cinema with regard to unprecedented collections, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Bollywood blockbuster 'Pathaan',

By Agency News Desk
SRK's 'Pathaan' locks September 1, 2023 for release in Japan
SRK's 'Pathaan' locks September 1, 2023 for release in Japan

After setting a new benchmark in the Hindi cinema with regard to unprecedented collections, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Bollywood blockbuster ‘Pathaan’, is now heading to Japan to present a heady cocktail of action and thrill to its audience.

The film, which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, will release in Japanese theatres on September 1, 2023, with a subtitled version.

‘Pathaan’ is the highest grossing film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema with over Rs 1,050 crore gross at the global box office. The film has been produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Siddharth Anand. The film, which marked SRK’s return to the big screens four years after his last outing ‘Zero’, tells the story of the titular spy, who is on a mission to foil the plans of an ex-secret service agent gone rogue, Jim (played by John Abraham).

The film is a total service to the fans of SRK and has many moments that pushed the audience to the edge of their seats.

The film is a textbook on how to use the stardom of the lead to its benefit and also feature a few meta moments and the post-credit scene where SRK and Salman take a dig at the new crop of Bollywood talent.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Anu Menon on Vidya Balan in 'Neeyat': We needed someone with gravitas
Next article
L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates 'J&K Health Conclave'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Ex-employees sue Twitter again over refusal to pay arbitration fees

Technology

Twitter quietly removes login requirement to view tweets

Technology

Meta's Twitter rival 'Threads' now live, crosses 2mn sign-ups in two hours

Feature

Bollywood-themed games you haven’t heard of

News

Zeenat Aman recollects her film which popularised the iconic ‘Nahiiiinn’ in Bollywood

News

Tom Cruise spills the beans on his retirement plans after ‘MI 7’

News

Olivia Colman recounts when Samuel L. Jackson called her sneakers ‘dope’

News

After Vietnam, Philippines may now ban ‘Barbie’ over disputed map

News

Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra dropped her medical practice during her prep for Miss World

News

Amit Trivedi says old school melodies of 'Lootera' made it stand test of time

Health & Lifestyle

Overuse of antibiotics linked with severe Covid side effects

News

Ameesha says abiding love for her 'Gadar' character makes her 'tear up'

News

Ali Merchant shot 'Dhuan' music video for 40 hours inside world's largest nightclub in Azerbaijan

Technology

ChatGPT officiates wedding of US couple in absence of priest

News

Rahul Sharma says his character and story of 'Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana' drew him to be in it

Technology

OnePlus launches new smartphone Nord 3, Buds in India

Health & Lifestyle

Younger kidney cancer survivors at high risk for heart problems: Study

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS Bhubaneswar inks MoU with SVNIRTAR for academic, research and patient care

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US