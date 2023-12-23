Saturday, December 23, 2023
Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde-starrer film 'Deva’ wraps up 1st schedule in Mumbai

By Agency News Desk

The upcoming Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde-starrer film ‘Deva’ has wrapped up its first schedule in Mumbai. The film is an action thriller directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Shot in Mumbai, the cameras started rolling for ‘Deva’ in late October 2023. The makers of the film took to social media to confirm the completion of the first schedule of the film.

The film is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur of Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios.

Earlier, actor Pavail Gulati, who is known for ‘Thappad’, ‘Made in Heaven’ and ‘Dobaaraa’, joined the cast of ‘Deva’. The film is set to unravel a gripping narrative of a rebellious police.

Talking about the same, Pavail said in a statement: “I am incredibly excited to embark on this exhilarating journey and absolutely thrilled to collaborate with exceptional talents like Shahid Kapoor and the amazing director Rosshan Andrrews”.

The actor further mentioned, “This opportunity not only represents a significant milestone for me but also a challenge that I wholeheartedly welcome and am eager to embrace. It’s going to be a fun ride.”

‘Deva’ is slated for release on October 11, 2024, on the occasion of Dussehra.

