Shakuni Mama form 'Mahabharat' Sarabjeet Singh passes away at 78

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Veteran actor and film-maker Sarabjeet Singh alias ‘Gufi’ Paintal – the elder brother of the noted comedian Kanwarjit Singh Paintal – passed away due to old-age related problems here on Monday, Bollywood sources said.

Gufi was 78 and is best remembered for his role as the cunning ‘Shakuni Mama’ in the mega-teleserial by the late B. R. Chopra, ‘Mahabharat’ (1988-1990) which was a rage on Doordarshan.

Born on October 4, 1944 in the pilgrim town of Tarn Taran in Punjab, he also worked in films like ‘Rafoo Chakkar’, ‘Dillagi’, ‘Des Pardes’, ‘Suhaag’, and more, besides nearly 18 teleserials in various genres and roles.

Last week, his nephew and actor Hiten Paintal had told mediapersons that his uncle Gufi was serious and had been rushed to a private hospital in Andheri for heart and kidney related problems.

After an unsuccessful battle for life, Gufi breathed his last this morning, a second major Bollywood tragedy a day after legendary actress Sulochana Latkar died on Sunday, shocking the film industry.

–IANS

qn/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
Agency News Desk
'Extraction' director Sam Hargrave confirms plans for third movie
Web Series Review | Scoop: Absolutely Unmissable
