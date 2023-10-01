Shehnaaz Gill shares relationship advice with ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ contestant

Actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill, who is set to grace the stage of iconic singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ shared valuable relationship advice with a contestant, saying she is looking forward to hearing a rap song from him next time.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ features Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik as judges.

The upcoming episode will see special guests – Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi.

Viewers will have a delightful opportunity to experience Rik Basu’s captivating performance of his soul-stirring original song, ‘Aap Hi Se Tha,’ a masterpiece composed by Anu Malik.

Following the captivating sound of his voice and the touching narrative of his unfulfilled love story, Shehnaaz shared some meaningful relationship advice with him.

She said, “While you were performing, I could see an intense lover singing for his beloved. The whole song describes that you have decided not to live without her, but I really think it’s time now for you to move on.”

“For now, ‘therapy le le’, will look forward to hearing a rap song from you next time,” she added.

For the unversed, Shehnaaz was in a relationship with late actor Sidharth Shukla, after their stint in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13’.Sidharth was the winner of the show, while Asim Riaz became the runner up. Sidharth passed away in September 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth appeared in a music video together titled ‘Shona Shona’.

While Rik Basu’s OG performance melted everyone’s heart, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch who will become the next OG performer of the week.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ airs on Zee TV.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was last seen as Sukoon in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde in the lead. It also features Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari in pivotal roles.