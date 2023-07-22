scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Shekhar Kapur is currently working on music for 'Masoom' sequel

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is known for films like ‘Bandit Queen’, ‘Elizabeth’, ‘Masoom’, is set to work on the sequel of ‘Masoom’.

Shekharis currently busy with working around the score for the ‘Masoom: The Next Generation’.

Currently based in London for the past two weeks, the filmmaker was recently honoured with the Lifetime Contribution to UK-India Relations award at the IGF’s UK-India Awards.

According to sources, the director’s visit to London holds more significance than the accolades.

“He has been collaborating with a renowned music producer from England, on the music for the movie. The director will also be working with one of the most sought after music composers in India for another soundtrack for ‘Masoom: The Next Generation.’ He is also scouting locations while he’s in London to finalise the setting for the movie,” the source said.

The original film, ‘Masoom,’ directed by Shekhar Kapur back in 1983, gained a devoted following in Indian cinema.

The film was adapted from the 1980 novel ‘Man, Woman and Child’ by Erich Segal which was also adapted into a Malayalam movie ‘Olangal’ and an American movie ‘Man, Woman and Child’.

The film stars Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in lead roles along with Tanuja, Supriya Pathak and Saeed Jaffrey.

It features Jugal Hansraj, Aradhana and Urmila Matondkar as child actors. The screenplay, dialogues and lyrics are by Gulzar with music by R.D. Burman.

The film has been remade into a Telugu movie named ‘Illalu Priyuralu’ and in Turkish as ‘Bir Aksam Ustu’.

Kapur, known for his directorial masterpieces like ‘Bandit Queen’ and ‘Mr. India,’ has made a profound and lasting impact on the Indian film industry. His influence has transcended national borders, with his films ‘Elizabeth’ and ‘Elizabeth: The Golden Age’ earning him prestigious Academy Awards.

–IANS

aa/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes 2023, 4th Test: Rain delays start of play on Day 4
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023, 4th Test: Rain delays start of play on Day 4

News

Devi Sri Prasad to perform in San Jose for 'Oo Antava Tour' on Saturday

Sports

ISSF shooting: India pick up two more bronze medals in Junior World Championships

News

Mouni Roy back home after 9 days in hospital, industry friends inquire about her health

Technology

Tesla offers one-time free FSD software transfer for your second car

News

Tillotama Shome 'disappeared' when Anil Kapoor asked for her feedback

News

Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor have a boy's movie outing with 'Oppenheimer'

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Elvish, Falaq engage in fiery argument over food

Technology

Scientists develop AI-based tracking & early-warning system for viral pandemics

News

Zaara Warsi shares recipe of her special Milkshake Delight on Mango Day

Sports

Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag march into men's doubles final

News

Jamie Foxx speaks about his health scare: 'I went to hell and back'

News

'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig is 'terrified' about directing two 'Narnia' movies

News

‘IBD 3’: Quickstyle hails Shivanshu Soni’s act as perfect introduction to India’s dance legacy

Sports

NorthEast United FC sign defender Soraisham Dinesh Singh on two-year deal

News

Anu Malik: 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' is a platform where melodies resonate, dreams take flight

News

SDCC showcases intense footage from 'John Wick' prequel spin-off series 'The Continental'

Sports

Monaco Diamond League: India's Praveen Chithravel finishes sixth in triple jump

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US