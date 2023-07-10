scorecardresearch
Shiamak Davar is 'grateful' as he reflects on 25th anniversary of National Award win

Shiamak Davar on Monday celebrated the 25th anniversary of his prestigious National Film Award win for the iconic Bollywood film 'Dil To Pagal Hai'.

By Agency News Desk
Shiamak Davar is 'grateful' as he reflects on 25th anniversary of National Award win
Shiamak Davar is 'grateful' as he reflects on 25th anniversary of National Award win

Ace choreographer Shiamak Davar on Monday celebrated the 25th anniversary of his prestigious National Film Award win for the iconic Bollywood film ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’.

Taking to social media, he shared a throwback picture of him, receiving the award from the former President of India, K. R. Narayanan. This has marked a significant milestone in Davar’s illustrious career and catalyzed his remarkable journey in choreography.

He captioned the post: “Grateful as I celebrate 25 Years of receiving the National Award as a Best Choreographer for ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai!’ This film holds a special place in my heart as it marked my Bollywood debut as well. Thank you Yash uncle for believing in me and for the love and support throughout the journey.”

Reminiscing about the golden moment, Davar expressed gratitude and said: “I am reminded of the incredible journey that brought us this recognition. This award is not just a personal achievement but a celebration of the collaborative effort of an exceptional team.”

‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ recently celebrated 25 years as a testament to Indian cinema. The ace choreographer also said the film was “a labor of love, passion, and dedication.”

Shiamak has gained recognition for his exceptional choreography in Bollywood, creating mesmerising dance sequences for numerous hit movies like ‘Jagga Jasoos’, ‘Taal’, ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’, and ‘Dhoom 2’, among others.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
