Shilpa Shetty was afraid to shoot the climax of 'Sahasa Veerudu Sagara Kanya'

Actress Shilpa Shetty recollected the memories of the shoot for her Telugu film 'Sahasa Veerudu Sagara Kanya', where she played the role of a mermaid,

Actress Shilpa Shetty recollected the memories of the shoot for her Telugu film ‘Sahasa Veerudu Sagara Kanya’, where she played the role of a mermaid, and said as she is hydrophobic, she was afraid to shoot the climax.

Showcasing a level of determination that belies their age, the ‘Surya Archery Academy’ takes the art of archery to an all-new level in ‘India’s Got Talent’ season 10, hitting the bull’s-eye with astounding accuracy.

Impressed with the young talent, Judge Shilpa Shetty said: “What a unique talent at this age. You are our future Olympians.”

Making it a memorable moment for Shilpa, the ‘Surya Archery Academy’ duo will mention how Shilpa a.k.a ‘Sagar Kanya’ is their favourite judge.

Overwhelmed on hearing this, Shilpa said: “It’s been around 20-25 years since we shot this film, and the most amazing thing was when the iconic director K Raghavendra Rao offered me the role of a mermaid.”

“I told him that I don’t know how to swim. We filmed the entire movie in Vizag, and I was supposed to shoot the climax in water, which made me afraid since I’m hydrophobic. I don’t know how we managed to shoot that, I’m not entirely sure (laughs),” she added.

‘Sahasa Veerudu Sagara Kanya’ is a 1996 Indian Telugu film directed by K. Raghavendra Rao.

It starred Venkatesh, Shilpa Shetty and Malashree, with music composed by M. M. Keeravani.

The film was dubbed in Tamil as ‘Kanavu Kanni’, and in Hindi as ‘Sagar Kanya’. Shilpa played the role of Bangaram, the mermaid.

Judge Badshah also praised the little girls, saying the way the girls have dressed and represented their culture, it’s so beautiful.

“The precision of the way you aim your shots is commendable. Hats off to their father for teaching this skill to these cute girls. The discipline and calmness shown by them at this age are praiseworthy. We (Arjun Bijlani and I) have tried our hands at it, and it’s not as easy as it looks. In archery, even a little point swap can change the game, but you remained so composed. God Bless You,” the rapper shared.

Echoing the sentiment of ‘Vijayi Vishwa Hunar Hamara’, the show will put the spotlight on ‘hunar’, and will see extraordinary artists showcase their unique talent.

The participants will need to impress the judge’s trio — Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kirron Kher and Badshah — to get the golden buzzer and secure their place in the competition.

From shadow puppetry to archery, mind reading to card magicians, Indian classical dancers to innovative drone acts, India’s Got Talent Season 10 offers a diverse talent pool that will enthrals one and all.

Furthermore, a few of the participants will try to set new a benchmark as they attempt to break the ‘Guinness World Record’ with their extraordinary talent and grit, making the 10th season of India’s Got Talent an iconic and historic milestone to cherish.

Produced by Fremantle India Television Productions Pvt Ltd, and hosted by actor Arjun Bijlani, India’s Got Talent Season 10 will air from today on Sony.

