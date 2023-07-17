scorecardresearch
Shilpa Shetty's 'Mukhasans' are too good to miss on 'World Emoji Day'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) On the occasion of World Emoji Day on Monday, actress Shilpa Shetty decided to add her unique touch to the celebration. In a quirky video shared on her Instagram handle, she delighted her fans by showcasing an array of expressions inspired by popular emojis.

The video, seemingly shot on the sets of a reality show, not only displayed Shilpa’s versatility as an actor but also highlighted her playful and humorous side.

In the video, Shilpa looked stunning in an elegant emerald green gown. With her infectious smile, she effortlessly brought various emojis to life. The humourous caption of her post read, “Aaj kuch different karte hain! MukhAsans… because harr ek emotion zaroori hai. Swasth raho, mast raho… express karte raho!”

On the film front, Shilpa has ‘Sukhee’ and Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated ‘Indian Police Force’ in the pipeline.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi
‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Housemates vote for Elvish Yadav as personal assistant of everyone
