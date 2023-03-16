scorecardresearch
Shoot wrapped up, 'Gadar 2' to follow timeline from 1954 to 1971

The shooting of 'Gadar 2' has been wrapped up. The film will follow the timeline from 1954 to 1971 and will carry

By News Bureau

The shooting of ‘Gadar 2’ has been wrapped up. The film will follow the timeline from 1954 to 1971 and will carry the story forward from where the first part left.

The film, which stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles, is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film ‘Gadar’. The film, which told the story of a truck driver, Tara Singh and his fight to get back his Pakistani wife, clashed at the box-office with the Oscar nominated film ‘Lagaan’.

Actor Rohit Choudhary, who plays Pakistani Major Malik, ‘Gadar 2’ shared pictures from the wrap up on his Twitter. The pictures show the crew smiling for the camera after the wrap up.

He tweeted: “It’s a wrap! Shoot for the most awaited film #Gadar2 has been completed.. feeling so special to be part of it. Can’t wait for 11.08.2023 now all set.”

Talking about the film, Rohit said: “Jahan ‘Gadar’ ki story khatam hui thi, wahin se ‘Gadar 2’ ki story shuru hogi (‘Gadar 2’ will start from where ‘Gadar’ ended). While the first film told the story from the time of 1947 to 1954, the second installment will follow the timeline between 1954 to 1971.”

He further mentioned: “The writer of the story Shaktimaan Talvar, who wrote ‘Gadar’ has penned the script for this one as well. After the wrap up, the film has now entered into post-production. The audience will soon get to see the film on August 11, 2023.”

As per the film’s synopsis on IMDb, the story is set in the 1971 war of India and Pakistan and this time Tara Singh will go to Pakistan to bring his son Charanjeet back to India.

‘Gadar 2’, directed by Anil Sharma, also stars Gaurav Chopra, Anil George, Simrat Kaur, Utkarsh Sharma and Mir Sarwar.

Hearthstone removed from Asian Games Esports program
'MasterChef India': Chef Prateek Sadhu serves Mumbai dabbawalas a special meal
