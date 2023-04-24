scorecardresearch
Shraddha Arya looks back as 'Kundali Bhagya' completes 1,500 episodes

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Arya, who is seen playing the role of Preeta in the show ‘Kundali Bhagya’, shared her excitement as the show completes 1,500 episodes. She recalls her journey and expresses gratitude to Ekta Kapoor and the audience for the love and recognition.

She said: “It is to the show, Ekta ma’am and the creative team that I owe Preeta becoming a household name and a much sought-after dinner-table companion for our viewers. All these years, the whole team of ‘Kundali Bhagya’ has worked very hard towards keeping the show on top and personally, I have loved every scene I have performed as Preeta.”

The show that started in 2017 is going through a lot of twists and turns as it has taken a 20-year-leap and Shraddha and the new generation of actors including Paras Kalnawat (as Rajveer), Sana Sayyad (as Palki) and Baseer Ali (as Shaurya), have entered the show.

About her journey on the show, Shraddha said: “Over these last 6 years, my co-actors, the whole crew and the sets have become a second home and like a family to me. With this milestone, I am truly grateful to all my fans and followers who have given their support to us over all these years. Congratulations to the whole team, I promise, I will continue to always give my best as Preeta.”

‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

–IANS

ila/kvd

