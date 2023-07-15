scorecardresearch
Shraddha Arya on 6 yrs of ‘Kundali Bhagya’: ‘Thanks for making Preeta a household name’

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Arya celebrated the six years of completion of the show ‘Kundali Bhagya’, and thanked everyone for making her character ‘Preeta’, a household name.

The show features Shraddha, Shakti Anand, Manit Joura, Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali.

This family drama explores and brings to life a whole range of emotions as well as the deepest intricacies of human relationships. Since 2017, the chemistry of its lead characters Karan-Preeta has been loved by the viewers. It then comes as no surprise that the show has consistently ruled the viewership charts and won many awards.

With immense love pouring in from the audience, the cast and crew of the show recently celebrated a glorious milestone of six years on the sets of the show. With fans sending in cakes, there were numerous selfie moments amongst the cast and crew of the show.

The show’s leading lady Shraddha said, “Honestly, it is truly surreal to be part of an accomplishment like this. For a show to run successfully for six years and remain one of the top-rated shows on television is a big deal. As Kundali Bhagya completes its remarkable six-year journey, I am overwhelmed with gratitude and joy”.

She further mentioned, “It has been an incredible experience portraying Preeta and being a part of this iconic show. I owe this success to Ekta Ma’am, the creative team, and above all, the viewers of the show. The love and support from our fans has been overwhelming, and I am deeply grateful for their constant encouragement”.

Calling ‘Kundali Bhagya’ her second home, and family, she said that she cherishes every moment spent with her co-actors and the dedicated crew.

“Thank you all for making Preeta a household name, I promise to continue giving my best and keep you hooked with unexpected twists and turns in the upcoming episodes”, she added.

‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
