scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Shraddha drops adorable bday wish for her 'rockstar baapu'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Kapoor shared the most adorable birthday wish for her father Shakti Kapoor and gave it a spin of the actor’s iconic style. 

Shraddha took to Instagram, where she posted a video to wish Shakti.

In the fun video, the father-daughter duo can be seen sharing a fun banter while the smiles and laughter follow.

She further jotted down the caption while wishing her ‘rockstar baapu’.

“Happy Birthday to my one and only, my ultimate rockstar, my Baapu @shaktikapoor”

Shakti is mostly known for playing villainous and comical characters. In a career spanning over three decades, Kapoor has appeared in more than 700 films.

Shraddha began her acting career with a brief role in the 2010 heist film ‘Teen Patti’, and followed it with her first leading role in the teen drama ‘Luv Ka The End’.

The actress then starred in ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘Haider’, ‘Ek Villain’, ‘ABCD 2’ and ‘Baaghi’. Following a series of poorly-received films, her highest-grossing releases came with the comedy horror ‘Stree’ (2018), the action thriller ‘Saaho’ (2019), the comedy drama ‘Chhichhore’ (2019), and the romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ (2023).

On the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in ‘Stree 2’, wherein she will be reprising her much-loved character from Stree.

–IANS

dc/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Moushumi Chatterjee: 'Nutan embodied essence of a true artist'
Next article
Asia Cup 2023: Former Pakistan, Indian cricketers criticise Babar Azam’s ‘defensive’ captaincy
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US