Shreya Dhanwanthary on chemistry with Dulquer: 'It adds an extra layer of depth to our characters'

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary has spoken about her on-screen chemistry with actor Dulquer Salmaan in the latest release ‘Guns & Gulaabs’.

Shreya’s portrayal of Yamini alongside Dulquer stands as a shining example of extraordinary chemistry.

Talking about the same, she said: “Reuniting with Dulquer has been an absolute delight. Our on-screen chemistry is something that unfolded naturally, and I believe it adds an extra layer of depth to our characters.”

“We bounce off each other’s energy effortlessly, which translates beautifully on screen. I would like to extend my gratitude to the fans for the outpouring of appreciation and love.”

‘Guns & Gulaabs’ is a comedy crime thriller created and directed by Raj and DK. Set against the backdrop of the gritty 90s underworld, it features Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, Vipin Sharma and TJ Bhanu in lead roles.

It is a captivating narrative of ‘firsts’, set in the early ’90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj. The series is an ode to Bollywood in the nineties, bringing back the charms of the decade. The genre-blending series intertwines romance, comedy, action, pulp, thrill, and twists, with young adult themes.

Created by the ingenious duo Raj & DK, ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ bears their original comedy signature throughout. Against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos.

‘Guns & Gulaabs’ is streaming onNetflix.

–IANS

dc/kvd