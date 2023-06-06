scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Shreyas Talpade: I was the second choice for most of my films

Actor Shreyas Talpade shared how all of his roles were given to him as a second choice after someone else had said no to them.

By Agency News Desk

Actor Shreyas Talpade, who is known for his work in ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe’, ‘Iqbal’, ‘Om Shanti Om’ and the ‘Golmaal’ franchise, shared how all of his roles were given to him as a second choice after someone else had said no to them.

He made the revelation recently on his YouTube channel Ninerasas.

In the video, Shreyas thanked the stars for rejecting these roles as that paved a way for these opportunities to reach him.

He said: “I am so happy that I have got these opportunities, and I don’t think that who was the first choice matters. If it’s written in my destiny, it is bound to come to me, and I keep this positive outlook towards everything in life.”

Shreyas is currently looking forward to being seen in upcoming movies Emergency, Kartam Bhuktam, and Single Salmaa. Another one of his amazing series is Majhi Tujhi Reshimgaath.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Khupte Tithe Gupte' host Avdhoot Gupte says show's comeback feels like reuniting with old friend
Next article
Swara Bhasker announces her pregnancy with Fahad Ahmad
This May Also Interest You
News

Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave kick off Extraction 2 global tour

News

‘Vanshaj’ raises a discussion on the topic of gender norms in Indian families

News

Poorna Jagannathan talks about 'Never Have I Ever' breaking Asian stereotypes

News

Emma Watson spotted with American businessman on Italian holiday after split with Brandon Green

News

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades responds to troll asking her about marriage

Sports

Kerala Blasters 'temporarily pause' women's football team's activities

News

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart to premiere on August 4

Sports

French Open: 'He is going to win Grand Slam tournaments', Mats Wilander hails Rune's progress

News

Sanya Malhotra: ‘Kathal’ is not far away from the reality and absurdity of contemporary news

News

Ayushmann Khurrana empowers the LGBTQIA+ community to turn entrepreneurs!

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out crop tool for drawing editor in Windows beta

Technology

Google working to fix Pixel Watch's backplate falling issue

Sports

WTC Final: Whoever adapts better with conditions will win the match, feels Virat Kohli

News

Prateik Babbar pays tribute to late mother, changes name to Prateik Patil Babbar

News

Remo D'Souza says new season of 'Dance +' will showcase 'future of dance'

News

Swara Bhasker announces her pregnancy with Fahad Ahmad

News

'Khupte Tithe Gupte' host Avdhoot Gupte says show's comeback feels like reuniting with old friend

Health & Lifestyle

Covid variant, severity determines cardiac dysfunction later

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US