Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani dance to ‘Raatan Lambiyan’ amid alcohol jetsprays, exotic flowers

With the mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies behind them, Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra were all set to do the pheras on Tuesday evening.

The talk of town, though, is the special welcome party that was organised for the guests, notably Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor, in which Siddharth arrived wearing a black sherwani, colour coordinated with the gown that Kiara wore.

The theme of the sangeet ceremony, however, was all white, from the decor to the outfits worn by the guests. And alcohol was served to guests using a jetspray.

For the wedding to be remembered as much for its decor as for anything else, more than 30 types of flowers have been flown in from overseas. Kiara and Sid’s garland, though, will be made of red roses.

At the sangeets, Kiara and Sid kept tempo up. Both of them danced to their first romantic “Raatan Lambiyan Lambiyan Re, Kate Tere Sangeyaan Sangeyaan Re”. Kiara-Sid’s own romance also took off with this “Shershaah” song sung in the film by Asees Kaur, Jubin Nautiyal and Tanishk Bagchi.

As they presented a loving performance, the guests just loved it. Seeing Kiara and Sid lost in each other’s love, the guests danced along with them. And they danced for about an hour to Bollywood and Punjabi songs.