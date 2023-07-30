scorecardresearch
Sinead O'Connor believed Donald Trump was Satan reincarnated

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 30 (IANS) Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor, who was known for her powerful, evocative voice and her activism, passed away despairing about “biblical Devil” Donald Trump and the US. 

The ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ singer and outspoken human rights activist said witnessing the reality TV star voted in as US president as well as racist outrages such as the police killing of George Floyd made her want to see a public uprising against corrupt leaders.

She ranted in Ireland’s Hot Press magazine in 2020 in what is thought to be one of her last long interviews about how she was convinced Trump was the real incarnation of Satan, “I actually do believe Donald Trump is the biblical Devil, the f*****, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I know this may sound extreme – I don’t really give a flying f*** what everyone else thinks – but I am convinced the man is actually a Satanist. I’m convinced of it. Klansmen were Satanists, it’s a satanic organisation.”

“Whatever form it may exist in now, I don’t know and I don’t want to know, but its origins were satanic. All its rituals, everything about it. These people do exist. They’re butchers, bakers, candlestick makers. So why not the President of the United States of America?”

Sinead went on to ask her interview if they had ever read “The Master and Margarita”, adding, “It’s a f****** fantastic book by a guy called Mikhail Bulgakov, a Russian author.”

“The Devil basically appears in Moscow because people start declaring there’s no God. He shows up and causes havoc all over Russia. But Trump is the Devil character in ‘The Master and Margarita.’ “

“They should have dragged (Trump) out of the White House at the point he separated the first child from their parents at the Mexican border. American people; it’s a double-edged sword. Their greatest blessing is their greatest curse.”

“Their national trait is kindness and now perhaps they’re being too kind. They should be non-violently dragging him out of the office. They should be going to him – like they did with Nixon – and saying, ‘You’re not fit for the f****** office, get out. Pretend you’ve had a heart-attack, a series of mini-strokes, whatever you want, but get the f*** out!’ “

–IANS

dc/kvd

