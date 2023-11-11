scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Singer Suresh Wadkar named for Maharashtra's 'Lata Mangeshkar Award'

By Agency News Desk
Singer Suresh Wadkar named for Maharashtra's 'Lata Mangeshkar Award'
Singer Suresh Wadkar

The Maharashtra government has selected veteran playback singer and National Award winner Suresh Wadkar for its prestigious ‘Gansamragini Lata Mangeshkar Award’ for 2023, Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar announced here on Saturday. A Sangeet Natak Akademi laureate (2018), Wadkar, 68, will be presented with a cash prize, a commendation and a memento as part of the award at a ceremony later, an official said.

Hailing from an ordinary family of Kolhapur, in his younger days, Wadkar was a wrestler and then became a music teacher in Mumbai before winning a singing competition 1976 that got him his first playback singing break with the late music director Ravindra Jain in 1977.

His earliest hit numbers were “Sona Kare jhilmil jhilmil” (film ‘Paheli’), “Seene Me Jalan” (‘Gaman’), which caught Lata Mangeshkar’s attention and she recommended him to other top music composers of the day.

Over the years, Wadkar sang for top Hindi and Marathi directors giving memorable hits for ‘Krodhi’, ‘Hum Paanch’, ‘Pyaasa Sawan’, ‘Prem Rog’, ‘Henna’, ‘Prem Granth’, ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, ‘Parinda’, and ‘Sadma’, among others.

Besides teaching music to the gen-next, he sang in multiple Indian languages, and in different genres.

Mungantiwar also announced other major awardees in various categories including Pandit Ulhas Kashalkar, Pandit Shashikant S Mulye, Suhasini Deshpande, Ashok Samel, Naina Apte-Joshi, Pandit Makarand Kundle and more artistes.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Men’s ODI WC: Stunning Mitchell Marsh century inspires Australia to 8-wicket win over Bangladesh
Next article
Football: Injured Bellingham likely to miss England's Euro qualifiers
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US