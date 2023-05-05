scorecardresearch
Smriti Irani shares her 25-yr-old advertisement on menstrual hygiene

Actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani shared her 25-year-old advertisement for a sanitary pad company which talks about menstrual hygiene and breaking the taboo.

Sharing the video, she said at that time, such a project could kill the glamour-based career of the model.

However, things turned out differently for Smriti, who is currently the Minister for Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs.

Taking to Instagram, the minister shared the old advertisement in which she can be seen in white clothes as she discusses periods and how “those five days” are considered such a big deal.

She wrote: “When your past ‘whispers’ …. 25 years ago, my first ad ever for a big company. However, the subject was not a fancy one. In fact such was the product that many were averse to the assignment since a sanitary pad advertisement ensured the death of a glamour based career for the model involved.”

“Eager to start my stint in front of the camera I said yes! After all why should a conversation re menstrual hygiene be taboo. Since then there has been ‘no looking back’ #throwbackthursday. p.s- yes I was thin ..ye yaad dilaane ki zaroorat nahi,” she posted.

