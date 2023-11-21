scorecardresearch
Sonam Kapoor: 'My mother exposed me to the world of fashion'

Sonam Kapoor credits her mother Sunita Kapoor, for instilling an inherent sense of style and fashion in her.

Fashionista and actress Sonam Kapoor credits her mother Sunita Kapoor, for instilling an inherent sense of style and fashion in her.

The actress said it was her mother who encouraged her passion for style which has propelled her to become the fashion icon that she is today.

The ‘Neerja actress said: “You know, being born in the film industry, you are so used to seeing beautiful people in and out of your house, and I feel films have such a big hand in dictating trends, especially in a country like India. I feel that was one of the reasons that I got so much into film and fashion.”

“My Mom – she was a model, and then she became a very successful fashion designer, and now she is a jewellery designer.”

Sonam added: “I grew up around Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla, Tarun Tahiliani, Anamika Khanna, Anuradha Wakil, and all these amazing fashion designers, and they taught me a lot about textiles, international fashion, embroidery, and cuts. Especially my mother, she was collecting old Zari pieces, Jamawar and old Zari Sarees!”

The ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ actress further added: “Those things were ingrained in me since I was a young girl. She also exposed me to the world of fashion, to a lot of international designers, not only French and Italian designers, but also to Japanese designers and other Asian designers as well, which gave me worldwide exposure.”

“Her passion was also in fashion; being a designer, she was also a retailer, so understanding that came from my mother.”

On the work front, Sonam will be seen in two tentpole projects starting next year, one being Battle For Bittora and the other has been kept under wraps.

