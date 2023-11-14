Sonu Nigam gives incredibly somber, passionate performance in ‘Papa Meri Jaan’ from ‘Animal’

The latest song from the Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer gangster action thriller film ‘Animal’, ‘Papa Meri Jaan’ is incredibly somber, real, dark, and powerful, as Sonu Nigam’s vocals kick in the gravity of a father-son duo’s strong but estranged relationship making it one emotionally powerful number.

Minimalist in instrumentation, the song features little more than some melodic whistling, piano, bass, and synthesisers, the vocals of Sonu are the highlight. Simple and rooted, there is no dramatic flair or over-the-top singing.

There is little voice modulation as the singing maestro knows just how to kick in grief, pain, and longing in the darkest and most realistic way possible, meaning he just goes with the flow.

The background score by Harshwardhan Rameshwar however should not be taken lightly, because that is what helps the singer really belt out the full emotional gravity.

The chemistry between composers and singers is very important for any song to shine, and here the two showcase a great understanding of each other’s abilities.

The video is again an emotionally painful punch to the gut as the father-son bond between Ranbir and Anil Kapoor is a loving, but also a disturbing and estranged one.

Anil seems to greatly love his son, but at the same time is always distant while a kid Ranbir always wants his attention but barely receives it. At this point, there are several visually poignant moments that show their true relationship.

While somewhat distant, Anil greatly regrets this and is indeed torn throughout his son’s childhood, as the mafia world to which he belongs is having an effect on his family.

As Ranbir later joins in the ranks of his father’s underworld network, the two become closer as violence and bloodshed shape their relationship. Dark and serious, there is no filmy flair here and that is why the music video complements the track so well.

Directed and written by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Animal’ stars Ranbir, Anil, Bobby Deol, Rashmika, Tripti Dimri, Parineeti Chopra, and Saurabh Shukla.