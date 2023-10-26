scorecardresearch
Sonu Sood wraps up shoot of 'Fateh'; promises it to be 'most memorable' _ pic courtesy news agency

Actor Sonu Sood on Thursday announced the wrap of the filming of his debut production ‘Fateh’, and shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of the shoot. Taking to social media, Sonu shared the photos, and expressed his gratitude to his co-star, Jacqueline Fernandez.

The photos showcase the undeniable chemistry between the two actors that has left the audience eagerly anticipating the on-screen magic they will bring to the project.

The pictures provide an exhilarating sneak peek into the film’s production, filmed at unique, unexplored Indian and international locations, delivering an authentic feel.

The post was captioned as: “Fateh is just the beginning of a magical journey, and as I wrap up the shoot, I promise this will be your most memorable one. Jackie I truly appreciate your humility, hard work and dedication…Thanks for being yourself. As I promised this is going to be your best one @jacquelienefernandez.”

The movie promises an electrifying cinematic experience with its action-packed narrative and Hollywood-inspired stunts, fueling excitement.

‘Fateh’ stars Sonu in the lead and is based on cybercrime, in the holy city of Amritsar in Punjab.

The film is directed by Vaibhav Mishra.

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
