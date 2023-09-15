Shah Rukh Khan reveals why he chose the bald look for ‘Jawan’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has been receiving immense appreciation from across the world for his recently released movie ‘Jawan’, has opened up on his preference for anti-heroes. He also shared why he chose the bald look for the action entertainer.

SRK spoke with IMDb for their brand-new segment titled ‘Icons Only’. The first guest in the segment was global star Shah Rukh Khan.

The actor spoke on ‘Jawan’ and shared quintessential details of his career so far. Directed by Atlee, ‘Jawan’ stars SRK in dual roles of Captain Vikram Rathore, an ex-commando; and Azad, the jailer of a woman’s prison.

Talking about the same, SRK said: “I never wanted to play the hero. I find heroes very boring. I find them doing all the good things. Hence, to be able to do good, I need to quickly transfer to do bad so I can understand that part.”

“That way, I can play the good guy with much gusto again. Playing the puppy-eyed good guy repeatedly is boring after a point. Personally, I love playing bad guys,” he shared.

Opening up on his iconic bald look in Jawan, SRK said: “I chose the bald look out of laziness because then I didn’t have to wear two hours of makeup. I’d rather just go bald. I just hope girls like bald men because I like bald girls!”

He further described himself: “If I was to explain myself, I would explain myself as there’s an actor somewhere in India who has tried, and is still trying very hard.”

Talking about Jawan’s genre, the ‘Baazigar’ fame actor said: “There is a genre of filmmaking that exists in South India. It’s louder, larger than life. It’s a roller coaster ride of everything packed into two and a half hours. It can be an out-of-body experience for global audiences.”

On his entourage of female talent in the movie, SRK said: “The idea was to take five fierce, dangerous women who on the face appear as if they’ve done wrong things. All of them have learnt how to do action for the film, some for the first time. More than the fierceness of the girls, I’ll miss their support on the film.”

The flick also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (billed as a special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. It was theatrically released on September 7.