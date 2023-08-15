scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

SRK, Salman share pics with Tricolour on social media

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming grand release ‘Jawan’, celebrated Independence Day on Tuesday. The actor was spotted hoisting the national flag with his youngest son AbRam and wife Gauri Khan by his side. Later, as his sea of fans gathered for a sight of him, the superstar waved and saluted his admirers.

The actor later took to his Instagram, and dropped a couple of posts. He wrote in the caption: “Now the little one has made it a tradition. Hoisting of our beloved Tricolour and wishing everyone Happy Independence Day. Love to all and may our country, India prosper and all of us with it.”

Earlier on Tuesday, SRK also changed his X (formerly known as Twitter), display picture to tricolour as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga campaign’.

The campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Independence Day encouraged citizens to display the Indian flag on their social media profiles.

While SRK hoisted the national flag at his residence, his ‘Pathaan’ co-star, Bollywood bigwig Salman Khan also extended his wishes to citizens on his Instagram. Salman shared a throwback image of himself from an event holding the Tricolour.

He wrote in the caption: “Wishing all a very happy Independence Day.”

–IANS

aa/kvd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
This is how coronaviruses jump from species to species
Next article
Musk’s X closes $100 mn promoted accounts ad biz: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Musk’s X closes $100 mn promoted accounts ad biz: Report

Health & Lifestyle

This is how coronaviruses jump from species to species

News

'MTV Roadies': Leeza gets voted out within 2 days by friend Piyu

Sports

SA20 season 2 to kick off on January 10 next year

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Sharath’s ton helps Mangaluru Dragons to beat Mysuru Warriors

News

Madonna to resume rehearsals for Celebrations Tour after health scare

News

Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti booked in Pune for disrespecting Tricolour

News

Jessica Chastain is keen on a sequel to 2011 film 'The Help'

Sports

Football: No Fernando as Sevilla flies to Athens for European Supercup final

News

Kartik Aaryan emphasises on importance of youth capital of nation on I-Day

Sports

'Chutti hai fir bhi..': Virat Kohli sweats it out on a treadmill on Independence Day

Sports

Carmona's late winner lifts Spain into first Women's World Cup final

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists spot genes linked to high production of key antibody

News

When Drake asked fans to not throw ‘bras’!!

News

FFI invites applications for India’s official entry to 96th Oscars

Sports

Former India team captain Rani holds a special camp for women strikers in Odisha

News

Allu Arjun celebrates I-Day with wife Sneha, kids, staff

Sports

Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games due to injury, set to undergo knee surgery in Mumbai

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US