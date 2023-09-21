scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja with Abram

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released film ‘Jawan’, visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai’s Parel area on Thursday. The actor was spotted with his youngest son AbRam and his manager Pooja Dadlani seeking blessings from Lord Ganpati as Mumbai celebrates its famous Ganpati festival.

Videos from the pandal show Shah Rukh in a white shirt. A priest can be seen putting a tilak on SRK’s forehead as the actor made an offering of coconuts and sweets.

Earlier, the Bollywood superstar posted a photo from Ganpati celebrations at his Mannat home and wished fans.

He wrote, “Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!! (sic).”

He also graced the Ganpati celebrations at Mukesh Ambani’s home in Mumbai which also saw a host of B-town celebs.

Amid many stars, SRK arrived with his wife Gauri Khan and kids Suhana and AbRam. The family was seen performing aarti in one of the many viral videos.

Apart from this, an inside video from the event has emerged online which had Nita Ambani lovingly hugging SRK. The video also had a glimpse of Deepika Padukone caressing AbRam’s hair. As a part of the festivities, SRK was given a saffron scarf to put around his neck, which he gracefully accepted.

