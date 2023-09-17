Shah Rukh Khan sends ‘joyful’ b’day greetings to PM Narendra Modi

Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday extended his warm wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday, and expressed hope that he may get some time off from work and have fun.

Notably, according to a recent RTI query, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had said that Modi has not availed a single leave in the last nine years, since he assumed office for the first time in May 2014.

In response to a query, the PMO had said: “The Prime Minister is on duty all the time. No leave has been availed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since taking office.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), SRK wrote: “Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji!!! Have a healthy and joyful day. May u get some time off from work and have a bit of fun too. Best wishes.”

PM Modi turned 73 years on Sunday, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be celebrating his birthday in different ways.

Meanwhile, SRK is currently riding high on the massive success of his recently released movie ‘Jawan’. The flick stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. It was theatrically released on September 7. Directed by Atlee, ‘Jawan’ stars SRK in a dual role: Captain Vikram Rathore, an ex-commando; and Azad, the jailer of a woman’s prison.

The vigilante actioner ‘Jawan’ has crossed the box office collections of the year’s other big hits, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s ‘Gadar 2’, in just nine days.

Having made a gross collection (including the 18 per cent GST) of Rs 21.90 crore and Rs 20.20 crore respectively on the eighth and ninth days, ‘Jawan’ has raked in Rs 696 crore worldwide.

Recently, SRK also spoke with IMDb for their brand-new segment titled ‘Icons Only’. The actor spoke on ‘Jawan’ and shared quintessential details of his career so far.

He also opened up on his iconic bald look in the movie, saying: “I chose the bald look out of laziness because then I didn’t have to wear two hours of makeup. I’d rather just go bald. I just hope girls like bald men because I like bald girls.”

SRK next has ‘Dunki’ in the pipeline.