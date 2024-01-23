SRK shares mantra to stay 'Jawan' at heart

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has shared the mantra to remain ‘Jawan’ at heart and in life, and it is to be pure at heart, and not to have cynicism towards people or things that you are doing.

SRK’s action packed pan-India film ‘Jawan’ has enthralled audiences across the globe with its gripping plot, brilliantly choreographed action sequences, masaledaar dialogues and enticing acting prowess.

The flick stars Shah Rukh in a dual role as Vikram and Azad Rathore, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (billed as a special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

Opening up on the mantra to remain ‘Jawan’ at heart and in life, the ‘Pathaan’ actor said: “The only way to be Jawan at heart, happy at heart is to be pure at heart. The only way to do that is not to have cynicism towards people or things that you’re doing.”

“Have the nicest and highest regards for people that surround you, love your family and friends and just be kind hearted. I think it takes very little to remain young at heart,” he said.

Talking about the genre of ‘Jawan’, which is directed by Atlee, SRK said: “There’s a genre of filmmaking that exists– a genre that’s dynamic, larger, bigger than life. It’s a rollercoaster ride of everything packed in one film and it really is a fun, worthwhile trip.”

“Jawan will make you think, will make you fall in love, make you angry, make you laugh and cry but it will be a journey worth experiencing with your family.”

The film features SRK in different looks. Speaking of the same, the ‘Don 2’ actor said: “Adding so many different variations was a unique addition which we thought would create intrigue. The narrative warranted for us to experiment with looks, also a first for me, and an exciting part of the film.”

He shared: “Each look was central to carrying the storyline forward. And honestly, we chose the bald look because I was too lazy to sit through hair and makeup for two hours.”

On collaborating with Atlee, SRK said it was not just about executing a script, but it was a mutual exploration of characters, narratives, and storytelling.

“Atlee’s clarity of vision and his ability to communicate is truly commendable. I really appreciate his directorial style. He’s massy, bold, larger than life– he’s Atlee,” SRK added.

The Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma, the movie had a theatrical release on September 7, 2023.

The film has reportedly collected over Rs 1160 crore worldwide.

It will premiere on Zee Cinema on January 28.

–IANS

sp/dan