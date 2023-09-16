SRK, Vijay Sethupathi set major bromance goals

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Tamil star Vijay Sethupati are setting major bromance goals. At an event in Mumbai’s Andheri area to celebrate the success of their recent release ‘Jawan’, the two actors heaped praise on each other for their work ethics and sincerity.

While Vijay lauded SRK for the way he treats people and his humility, the ‘Swades’ star reciprocated by praising Vijay’s acting in the film as he shared his favourite sequence of the ‘96’ actor from ‘Jawan’ – from the climax of the film.

SRK even went on to say: “Saare desh ka senapati, Vijay Sethupathi” which made Vijay feel blush before the fans and the media. Vijay went on to say: “SRK sir is an embodiment of love, he has been the quintessential romantic hero of our cinema and there’s a reason nobody else can play that part better than him because he exudes so much love and grace. He gave me the freedom and the confidence to hone my character in ‘Jawan’ during the takes.”

Hearing a barrage of praise from Vijay, SRK switched into his sassy avatar as he told Vijay: “After this press conference, if I may I would like to propose to you and we can then do many more films.”

Vijay then requested SRK to mouth his favourite monologue of him from the film ‘Om Shanti Om’, “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.” SRK, though didn’t remember the full monologue given that it has been 16 years to the film’s release, obliged as he went to say the dialogue in a manufactured slurred speech leaving his fans at the event in frenzy.

King Khan also revealed that he wanted to put Vijay on the poster of ‘Jawan’ but was suggested against it by the director Atlee, as the latter thought it won’t be a good strategy for the film.

The event also saw live performances by Rapper Raja Kumari and music composer of the film Anirudh Ravichander.

