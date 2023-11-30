scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan fans swarm India to watch ‘Dunki’

By Agency News Desk

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan fans are once again stepping up their game for his upcoming movie ‘Dunki’, swarming India to watch the much-hyped film. In a unique twist, mirroring the film’s theme where SRK’s character crosses borders for his loved ones, albeit through the Dunki route – an illegal immigration path in the film, the fans will choose the legal way to travel.

The sentiment of making a journey for loved ones resonates strongly with the fans, creating a beautiful parallel with the film’s narrative.

Drawn by the film’s captivating visuals and emotions that evoke memories of their loved ones back home, the fans yearn for the unique joy of experiencing an SRK film with their families and friends during this festive season. Hailing from diverse corners of the world, these fans are set to create a global celebration for their favourite star.

A source revealed: “Dunki will be available in the countries where these fans reside. However, the visuals from Dunki reminded them of their families and friends back home in India, and they want to savour the joy of an SRK film with their loved ones this holiday season.”

“Fans visit will India from Nepal, Canada, the U.S, UAE, and other countries to catch this film in India, their homeland, While the exact count of traveling fans is unknown, it’s expected to exceed to be around over 500,” added the source.

The movie features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, ‘Dunki’ is slated to release on December 21.

