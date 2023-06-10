scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Director Sudipto Sen to helm Subrata Roy biopic ‘SAHARASRI’

Marking 75 years of Subrata Roy's life today - June 10th, director Sudipto Sen announced SAHARASRI - a biopic on the founder of Sahara India Pariwar.

By Editorial Desk
Sudipto Sen to helm Subrata Roy biopic 'SAHARASRI'
Sudipto Sen's Subrata Roy Biopic - SAHARASRI

Marking 75 years of business tycoon Subrata Roy’s life today – June 10th, a platinum celebration, producers Sandeep Singh and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (pen studios), with director Sudipto Sen announced SAHARASRI – a biopic on the founder of Sahara India Pariwar. India Today listed Subrata Roy to be one of the most powerful persons in 2012 and his name was even mentioned in the world’s most prestigious magazine, Time, for having created the highest job opportunities for Indians.

SAHARASRI unfolds an engrossing tale of business magnate Subrata Roy’s days as a relatively unknown entity rising up to be India’s most influential and dynamic individual everyone in the country knew about. Subrata Roy’s life story reads like a Sidney Sheldon novel.

Sandeep Singh said, “Regardless of what the world may think or say about Shri Subrata Roy, their perception is based solely on their lack of personal acquaintance with the man. Personally, I hold him in the highest regard, he has remained steadfast like an unyielding rock and gracefully faced all the allegation unlike other Indian business personalities. He is the only Indian who have returned staggering amount of Rs. 25,000 crores including interest to SEBI. I am sure justice will prevail soon.”

He added, “The script involved intensive years of research captivating stalwarts like A.R. Rahman, Gulzar and Sudipto Sen on board. Interestingly, whenever I discussed this film everyone showed enthusiasm but chickened out when it came to being a part of it. They were scared to be associated. But finally, my dream has come true as “SAHARASRI” is all set to roll soon.”

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (pen studios) said, “Subrata Roy, the business mogul’s story (SAHARASRI) is untold. The eponymous scale and the grandeur with which it will be seen on celluloid, I am sure will leave the audience spellbound. When I heard the script, absolutely crisp and taut, I had a clear vision of every scene. It kept me on the edge.”

He added, “This our first collaboration with Sandeep Singh and Sudipto Sen and am proud of our association.”

Sudipto Sen said, ” Directing a biopic is always a challenging job for any filmmaker. Having AR Rahman, Gulzar, Sandeep Singh and Dr. Jayantilal Gada together for a film is something beyond big.”

Who will play Subrata Roy? Top superstars are being considered and a name will be divulged soon.

Presented by Legend Studios and Dr.Jayantilal Gada (pen studios) “SAHARASRI”, has Sandeep Singh as a creative producer. The film is being produced by Sandeep Singh and Sam Khan. “SAHARASHRI” will be directed by Sudipto Sen, written by Rishi Virmani, Sudipto Sen and Sandeep Singh with music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Gulzar. The film will go on floor early next year and it will be shot extensively across Mahrasthtra, Uttar Pardesh, Delhi, Bihar, Kolkata & London. SAHARASRI will release in Hindi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Hockey India names 33-member Women's Core Group for National Coaching Camp
Next article
Pramod, Sukant eye good show at Canada Para-Badminton International
This May Also Interest You
News

'Titanic' megafan has 1,560 copies on VHS, won't stop until he has 1 mn

Health & Lifestyle

Lifestyle choices increase risk of developing brain tumours: Experts

Sports

WTC Final: Mhambrey defends decision to leave out spinner Ashwin for an extra seamer

Health & Lifestyle

Why India is seeing a rise in hypertension, diabetes cases?

Sports

BAI announces squad for Badminton Asia Junior Championships

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 to come in 40mm, 44mm sizes: Report

Technology

WWDC23: Everything that Apple launched as Vision Pro AR headset stole limelight

Sports

WTC final should be at least a three-game series, feels David Warner

Others

Success story of Jahaan Khurana & The Rolling Plate in the world of entrepreneurship

Technology

Apple's Vision Pro headset helps gaming company Unitys stock surge

Technology

realme's Madhav Sheth likely to head rival Honor India amid top exodus

News

Remo D'Souza says new season of 'Dance +' will showcase 'future of dance'

Technology

Apple enters AR era with Vision Pro headset, starts at $3,499

Sports

WTC Final: Australia's lead swells to 296 despite Rahane, Thakur leading India's batting fightback (Ld)

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sonnalli Seyggal, husband Ashesh Sajnani have a star-studded reception

News

'Extraction' director Sam Hargrave confirms plans for third movie

News

How Drake encouraged Nelly Furtado's musical comeback

Technology

US SEC sues Binance, its CEO over lying to regulators, mishandling funds

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US