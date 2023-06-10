Director Sudipto Sen to helm Subrata Roy biopic ‘SAHARASRI’

Marking 75 years of business tycoon Subrata Roy’s life today – June 10th, a platinum celebration, producers Sandeep Singh and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (pen studios), with director Sudipto Sen announced SAHARASRI – a biopic on the founder of Sahara India Pariwar. India Today listed Subrata Roy to be one of the most powerful persons in 2012 and his name was even mentioned in the world’s most prestigious magazine, Time, for having created the highest job opportunities for Indians.

SAHARASRI unfolds an engrossing tale of business magnate Subrata Roy’s days as a relatively unknown entity rising up to be India’s most influential and dynamic individual everyone in the country knew about. Subrata Roy’s life story reads like a Sidney Sheldon novel.

Sandeep Singh said, “Regardless of what the world may think or say about Shri Subrata Roy, their perception is based solely on their lack of personal acquaintance with the man. Personally, I hold him in the highest regard, he has remained steadfast like an unyielding rock and gracefully faced all the allegation unlike other Indian business personalities. He is the only Indian who have returned staggering amount of Rs. 25,000 crores including interest to SEBI. I am sure justice will prevail soon.”

He added, “The script involved intensive years of research captivating stalwarts like A.R. Rahman, Gulzar and Sudipto Sen on board. Interestingly, whenever I discussed this film everyone showed enthusiasm but chickened out when it came to being a part of it. They were scared to be associated. But finally, my dream has come true as “SAHARASRI” is all set to roll soon.”

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (pen studios) said, “Subrata Roy, the business mogul’s story (SAHARASRI) is untold. The eponymous scale and the grandeur with which it will be seen on celluloid, I am sure will leave the audience spellbound. When I heard the script, absolutely crisp and taut, I had a clear vision of every scene. It kept me on the edge.”

He added, “This our first collaboration with Sandeep Singh and Sudipto Sen and am proud of our association.”

Sudipto Sen said, ” Directing a biopic is always a challenging job for any filmmaker. Having AR Rahman, Gulzar, Sandeep Singh and Dr. Jayantilal Gada together for a film is something beyond big.”

Who will play Subrata Roy? Top superstars are being considered and a name will be divulged soon.

Presented by Legend Studios and Dr.Jayantilal Gada (pen studios) “SAHARASRI”, has Sandeep Singh as a creative producer. The film is being produced by Sandeep Singh and Sam Khan. “SAHARASHRI” will be directed by Sudipto Sen, written by Rishi Virmani, Sudipto Sen and Sandeep Singh with music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Gulzar. The film will go on floor early next year and it will be shot extensively across Mahrasthtra, Uttar Pardesh, Delhi, Bihar, Kolkata & London. SAHARASRI will release in Hindi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.